Thunder's Steven Adams: Will play, start Monday
Adams (ankle) will play and start in Monday's game against the Kings, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
Adams tweaked his left ankle during Saturday's game against the Spurs, limiting the big man to just 17 minutes overall. However, after going through his typical pregame routine without any issues Monday, Adams has now been cleared to play and will take on his usual role as the team's starting center. The Thunder confirmed Adams will not have any sort of restrictions, so a full workload should be expected.
More News
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Questionable Monday vs. Kings•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Suffers ankle injury Saturday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Collects double-double Thursday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Scores 16 points Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Pitches in with 12 points in loss•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Scores 16 points in 34 minutes•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...