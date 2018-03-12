Thunder's Steven Adams: Will play, start Monday

Adams (ankle) will play and start in Monday's game against the Kings, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.

Adams tweaked his left ankle during Saturday's game against the Spurs, limiting the big man to just 17 minutes overall. However, after going through his typical pregame routine without any issues Monday, Adams has now been cleared to play and will take on his usual role as the team's starting center. The Thunder confirmed Adams will not have any sort of restrictions, so a full workload should be expected.