Thunder's Steven Adams: Will play, start Wednesday vs. Jazz

Adams (concussion) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Brett Dawson of the Oklahoman reports.

Adams has been working through the NBA's concussion protocol recently, missing the Thunder's last two games because of it. However, after going through morning shootaround and pregame warmups without any issues Wednesday, he's now been cleared of the protocol and will rejoin the lineup. Adams is expected to start at center as usual and he's not going to have any restrictions, so fantasy owners should feel comfortable activating him. With Adams back in the lineup, Dakari Johnson should head back to the bench in the corresponding move.