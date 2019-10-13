Thunder's Steven Adams: Will rest Monday
Adams will be rested for Monday's preseason game against the Mavs, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
It's simply a routine day off for Adams, who will be joined in street clothes Monday by fellow-veteran Chris Paul.
