Thunder's Steven Adams: Will start Friday
Adams (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against Miami, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Adams was held out of Tuesday's matchup with Orlando due to an ankle injury, but he's evidently healthy enough to return Friday. Nerlens Noel will revert back to a bench role with Adams rejoining the first unit.
