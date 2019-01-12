Thunder's Steven Adams: Will start Saturday
Adams will start Saturday's game against the Spurs, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
Adams, who was listed as questionable coming into Saturday with a tweaked ankle, will start against the Spurs. Look for him to get his normal allotment of minutes as he appears fully healthy.
