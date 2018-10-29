Thunder's Steven Adams: Won't play Sunday
Adams has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Phoenix due to calf tightness, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.
Adams was a late scratch from the starting lineup, and he'll get the night off likely as a precaution. His next chance to take the court will come Tuesday against the Clippers.
