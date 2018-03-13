Thunder's Steven Adams: Won't return Monday

Adams won't return to Monday's game against the Kings with a left hip contusion, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

Adams suffered the injury in the second half of Monday's game. The Thunder play again Tuesday against the Hawks, so Adams should be considered questionable for that contest at this time. More information should come out after Monday's game, as well as after Tuesday's morning shootaround. Prior to suffering the injury, Adams recorded six points, six rebounds, and two assists over 28 minutes.