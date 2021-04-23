Mykhailiuk will come off the bench Friday against the Wizards, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

With Luguentz Dort (hip) returning to the starting five, Mykhailiuk will come off the bench. In his past five appearances off the bench, he's averaged 7.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 21.4 minutes.