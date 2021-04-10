Mykhailiuk will come off the bench Saturday against the 76ers, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.
With Luguentz Dort (concussion) returning to the starting five after a seven-game absence, Mykhailiuk will come off the bench. In 35 appearances off the bench this season, he's averaged 6.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 16.8 minutes.
