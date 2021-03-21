Mykhailiuk finished Sunday's game against the Rockets with 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 21 minutes.

The ex-Piston made his Thunder debut Thursday against the Hawks but was held scoreless in 16 minutes of action. He bounced back in a major way Sunday, taking advantage of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's (shoulder) absence to carve out a role off the bench. The Thunder will likely continue to give Mykhailiuk some looks over the next two months, but for now he's best left alone in most fantasy leagues.