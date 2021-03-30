Mykhailiuk posted 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds and an assist across 27 minutes in Monday's 127-106 loss to the Mavericks.

Now with his third team in three years, Mykhailiuk may have finally found a squad where he can log regular minutes as a starter. The true test will come upon Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's return, but he's the most likely backcourt substitute for the time being. The Kansas product is a slashing sharpshooter who can efficiently drain threes and mid-range jumpers when his shot volume is high enough.