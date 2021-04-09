Mykhailiuk managed 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Thursday's 129-102 loss to Cleveland.

Mykhailiuk reached double figures for the fifth time across the last seven games as he was efficient while the team got blown out by a bad Cleveland team. The 23-year-old wing came into this game averaging 12.7 points on 51.9 percent shooting, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.8 triples and 1.0 steal per game across his previous six outings. He's a decent low-end source of points, percentages and threes while Luguentz Dort (concussion) remains out.