Mykhailiuk scored a team-high 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt) while adding two assists, one rebound and one block in 26 minutes off the bench during Friday's loss to the Jazz.

Only three OKC players even managed to score in double digits in the rout. Mykhailiuk has scored in double digits in four straight games, averaging 16.0 points, 2.8 boards, 2.5 assists, 2.3 threes and 2.0 steals over that stretch.