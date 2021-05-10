Mykhailiuk registered 14 points (5-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 24 minutes during Sunday's 126-98 loss to the Kings.

The 23-year-old has now strung together two straight double-digit scoring outputs, a span in which he's averaging 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.0 three-pointers, 2.5 assists and 2.5 steals in 24.7 minutes. Mykhailiuk has been a steady source of three-pointers and low-end points through 28 games since being traded to the Thunder back in March, and he should continue hovering around 20-25 minutes off the bench the rest of the way.