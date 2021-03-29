Mykhailiuk will enter the starting lineup Monday against Dallas, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

With Luguentz Dort (concussion) unavailable, Mykhailiuk will move into the starting five for the first time since joining the Thunder on March 12. The ex-Piston is coming off of a rough shooting night (2-11 FG) against Boston on Saturday, and he's hit just 36.6 percent of his field goals (30.8% 3Pt) through five games in a Thunder uniform.