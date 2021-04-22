Mykhailiuk scored 20 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt) to go along with nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 36 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Pacers.

Mykhailiuk got a big workload with Luguentz Dort (hip) sidelined and topped 30 minutes for the first time in his last seven games. He responded with a well-rounded stat line, highlighted by his scoring effort. He also matched a season-high with nine rebounds, the second time he's reached that mark this season. Mykhailiuk is likely to see his role decrease if Dort is able to return Friday against the Wizards.