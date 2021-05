Mykhailiuk recorded 17 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three steals and two assists across 25 minutes off the bench in Saturday's loss against the Warriors.

Mykhailiuk might have come off the bench but still paced the Thunder in scoring -- even if he didn't deliver an efficient shooting performance. He has now scored in double digits in three of his last five games, and he should remain one of the team's first options off the bench in the final days of the regular season.