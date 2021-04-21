Mykhailiuk will start Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Rylan Stiles of Locked On Thunder reports.
With Luguentz Dort nursing a phantom hip injury, the Thunder will roll with Mykhailiuk as the starter at shooting guard. The former Kansas standout posted 11 points, three assists and two rebounds off the bench in Monday's loss to Washington.
