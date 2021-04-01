Mykhailiuk posted 22 points (9-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds and a block across 36 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Raptors.

Mykhailiuk looked excellent in his second straight start with the Thunder, and he has surpassed the 15-point mark in both contests where he's been part of the starting five. Mykhailiuk seems primed to have a bigger role than the one he had with the Pistons, and while it's still early, he seems ready to embrace the bigger role and the bigger responsibility on offense. For what is worth, he has scored in double digits in four of his last six contests.