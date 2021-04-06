Mykhailiuk recorded 17 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four steals, three rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes in Monday's loss against the Pistons.

Mykhailiuk was one of the few bright spots on a depleted Thunder team that looked outmatched from start to finish, and he looked impressive while facing his former team. Mykhailiuk has scored 15-plus points in three of his last five starts and has been performing well in this new role, as the opportunity for expanded minutes has come due to the injuries of names such as Luguentz Dort (concussion) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (foot).