Mykhailiuk will start in Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

With Luguentz Dort ruled out with a sore left shoulder, Mykhailiuk will get the nod at shooting guard for the Thunder. He's averaging 7.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 19.3 minutes per game this season.

