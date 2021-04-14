Mykhailiuk will start in Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
With Luguentz Dort ruled out with a sore left shoulder, Mykhailiuk will get the nod at shooting guard for the Thunder. He's averaging 7.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 19.3 minutes per game this season.
