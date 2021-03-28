Mykhailiuk had six points (2-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in Saturday's loss to the Celtics.

It was another rough shooting night for Mykhailiuk, but the good news is that he appears to have carved out a consistent spot in the Thunder's rotation. Since arriving from Detroit, the former Kansas standout is averaging 18.8 minutes per game off the bench, which he's turned into 7.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals.