Mykhailiuk was traded to the Thunder on Friday in exchange for Hamidou Diallo, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Mykhailiuk never quite found his footing in Detroit, as he struggled to grasp a consistent role over parts of the last three seasons. In 2020-21, he appeared in 36 games, averaging 6.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 17.6 minutes. There's a chance the Thunder see him as a potential future piece, but he'll join a roster that's already crowded with developmental young players.