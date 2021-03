Mykhailiuk is active but unlikely to play against Chicago on Tuesday, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

Mykhailiuk will be available to make his debut for the Thunder after being traded by the Pistons on Friday, but coach Mark Daigneault said that Mykhailiuk isn't in the "set rotation" for Tuesday's game. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to carve out a role with Oklahoma City going forward.