Mykhailiuk (coach's decision) won't debut in Saturday's game against the Knicks, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Mykhailiuk was traded from the Pistons to the Thunder on Friday in exchange for Hamidou Diallo, but the transaction hasn't yet been made official. As a result, the 23-year-old will be unable to suit up for Saturday's matchup. His next chance to debut for Oklahoma City will be Sunday against the Grizzlies.