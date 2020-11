Leaf was traded from the Pacers to the Thunder on Sunday in exchange for Jalen Lecque, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Leaf was never able to secure a significant role with the Pacers, but he'll get a chance to carve out minutes in Oklahoma City. The 2017 first-round pick saw his playing time drop during the 2019-20 season, as he averaged 3.0 points and 2.5 rebounds over 7.9 minutes per game while appearing in just 28 contests.