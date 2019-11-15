Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Absent from injury report
Ferguson (personal) is no longer listed on the injury report prior to Friday's game against the 76ers.
Ferguson didn't travel with the team to Indiana for Tuesday's matchup, but it appears he'll return to action Friday. He's averaging 4.1 points and 1.9 rebounds over 10 games this season.
