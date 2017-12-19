Ferguson was assigned to the G-League on Tuesday, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.

Ferguson has seen spot time for the Thunder this season, averaging 7.1 minutes per game in his 19 appearances. He's played one game in the G-League this season, posting 24 points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 33 minutes.

