Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Assigned to G-League
Ferguson was assigned to the G-League's Oklahoma City Blue on Saturday, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
Ferguson will presumably suit up for the Blue, as they host the Salt Lake City Stars on Saturday. With Carmelo Anthony (ankle) and Russell Westbrook (ankle) both questionable for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, however, Ferguson may be called up shortly after he appears for the Blue.
