Ferguson has been assigned to the G-League, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

The rookie seems to have fallen out of favor of late, playing just nine total minutes over the Thunder's last six games. He'll be in uniform Tuesday night for the Texas Legends and could be back with the Thunder prior to Wednesday's home date with the Chicago Bulls. Regardless, he's an afterthought in DFS contests right now, as well as nearly any season-long fantasy formats.