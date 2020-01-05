Ferguson had 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-8 3PT), one rebound and one assist in 26 minutes during Saturday's 121-106 win at Cleveland.

Ferguson has scored in double figures just five times this season and, in fact, he had gone scoreless in four of his last 10 games, while scoring fewer than five points in seven of those contests. He attempted a season-high 10 field goals and that could be the explanation for his elevated scoring output -- by his standards -- but he shouldn't be trusted in most formats due to his lack of overall production.