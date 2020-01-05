Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Attempts 10 field goals
Ferguson had 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-8 3PT), one rebound and one assist in 26 minutes during Saturday's 121-106 win at Cleveland.
Ferguson has scored in double figures just five times this season and, in fact, he had gone scoreless in four of his last 10 games, while scoring fewer than five points in seven of those contests. He attempted a season-high 10 field goals and that could be the explanation for his elevated scoring output -- by his standards -- but he shouldn't be trusted in most formats due to his lack of overall production.
More News
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Hits four triples in return•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Good to go Monday•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Deemed questionable Monday•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Remains out Saturday•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Officially out Monday•
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.