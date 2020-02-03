Ferguson (personal) will be "available going forward" according to coach Billy Donovan, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Ferguson will make his return from a nine-game absence that stemmed from a personal issue. It's unclear if he'll recapture his starting role as Luguentz Dort's played well in Ferguson's stead, though information surrounding the matter should come out ahead of tipoff. Through 36 appearances this year, Ferguson's averaging 5.1 points and 1.7 rebounds in 26.0 minutes.