Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Available to play Friday
Ferguson is available to play Friday at Portland, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.
Ferguson apparently took a couple of hard hits during the game against the Lakers on Wednesday but will be good to go for Friday's matchup versus the Trail Blazers. The former first-round pick will likely make his 31st start of the year Friday.
