Updating a previous report, Ferguson (concussion) will be active and available to play in Monday's game against the Kings, Royce Young of ESPN reports.

Ferguson missed Saturday's game with a concussion and was originally expected to sit out a second straight contest Monday, though apparently was able to progress through the league-mandated protocol quicker than expected and will now take the court against the Kings. His exact workload is yet to be determined, but Corey Brewer's emergence could keep him to a fairly limited bench role. Ferguson has logged 13 minutes or less in each of the last eight games he's played in.

