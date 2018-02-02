Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Available to return Thursday
Ferguson (illness) is available to return to Thursday's game against the Nuggets, Kristen Ledlow of NBA TV reports.
Ferguson drew the start Thursday but played only four minutes in the first quarter before exiting the game with a stomach illness. He's apparently feeling better following halftime and has been cleared to return to the game.
More News
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Questionable to return Thursday•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Will return to starting five Sunday•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Headed back to pine•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Starting again Sunday•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Electrifying in first NBA start•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Picks up rare start•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...