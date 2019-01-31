Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Back at practice
Ferguson (back) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Ferguson was forced to miss Monday's game against the Magic due to back spasms he suffered he pregame warmups. A full practice without any setbacks is definitely encouraging for Ferguson, but chances are he'll end up being a game-time decision in Miami on Friday so he can test them out one last time before tip-off.
