Ferguson (back) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

Ferguson was forced to miss Monday's game against the Magic due to back spasms he suffered he pregame warmups. A full practice without any setbacks is definitely encouraging for Ferguson, but chances are he'll end up being a game-time decision in Miami on Friday so he can test them out one last time before tip-off.

More News
Our Latest Stories