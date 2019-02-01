Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Back in action
Ferguson (back) will start Friday against the Heat, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Ferguson missed Tuesday's contest due to back spasms, but he's feeling better and figures to take on his usual workload Friday night. He's averaging 14.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists over his previous six matchups.
