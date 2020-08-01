Ferguson (leg) is available for Saturday's contest against the Jazz, Erik Horne of The Athletic reports.
Ferguson sat out Tuesday's scrimmage due to a bruised leg. However, he's set to play in the restart opener. Across his final 10 appearances prior to the hiatus, he averaged 2.6 points across 16.5 minutes.
