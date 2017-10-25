Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Cleared to play Wednesday
Ferguson (ankle) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's matchup with the Pacers, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
Ferguson was limited at Tuesday's practice because of a sprained left ankle, but after testing the injury out during Wednesday's pregame, he's officially been given the green light to take the court. That being said, Ferguson has played a very minor role to start the season, combining for just 21 minutes over the first two games, before being held out of the rotation entirely on Sunday. That means he can be someone to avoid in fantasy for the time being.
