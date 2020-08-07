Ferguson (lower leg) has been cleared to play Friday against the Grizzlies, Brady Trantham of The Franchise Sports reports.
Ferguson was upgraded from out to questionable and now from questionable to available. That said, given his previous designations, we shouldn't expect him to play a full complement of minutes.
