Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Compiles six points in loss
Ferguson recorded six points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one block in 21 minutes during the Thunder's 121-112 loss to the Spurs on Thursday.
Although Ferguson recorded his second highest number of field-goal attempts on the season, he stuck to his low-usage role, as the athletic specimen attempted just five shots. While the 21-year-old does not shoot the ball much, the guard has gotten off to a good start behind the 3-point line in November, shooting 50 percent from behind the arc, compared to his October 3-point percentage of 30 percent.
