Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Could be back with team Tuesday
Oklahoma City is "hopeful" that Ferguson (personal) will be back with the team Tuesday night, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
Ferguson has missed the last two games while attending a personal matter, but it looks like he could be back in time for Wednesday's showdown with the undermanned Warriors. Look for the Thunder to confirm Ferguson's status by either Tuesday night or shootaround Wednesday morning.
More News
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Ruled out Monday•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Fails to practice•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Out Saturday for personal reasons•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Scores a season-high 14•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Third-year option picked up•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Starting in opener•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.