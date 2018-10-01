Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Dealing with bruised shoulder
Ferguson suffered a mild shoulder contusion Sunday during the Thunder's intrasquad scrimmage, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
Ferguson didn't return to the scrimmage after exiting with the injury, but a Thunder spokesman downplayed any concern about the second-year player's health. His status for Wednesday's preseason opener against the Pistons will nonetheless be muddled in some uncertainty, but Ferguson should be ready to go for exhibition action for long. The 20-year-old worked as the Thunder's starting shooting guard during the scrimmage and will likely vie with Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Alex Abrines (back) for a spot on the top unit to begin the season while Andre Roberson (kneecap) remains sidelined.
