Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Deemed questionable Monday
Ferguson (hip) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls.
Ferguson's missed the past five games due to right hip soreness. If he's held out, Abdel Nader figures to receive another start.
