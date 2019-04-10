Ferguson compiled 16 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, and one assist in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 112-111 victory over Houston.

Ferguson scored 16 points in Tuesday's victory, the most he has scored in over three months. Despite starting for the Thunder, Ferguson has been a non-factor in competitive formats, even struggling to have value as a streaming option. There is no reason to think his value will rise dramatically heading into next season leaving him as a deeper league asset only.