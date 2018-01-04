Ferguson started at shooting guard and scored a career-high 24 points (9-12 FG, 6-9 3Pt) and added three steals, one rebound and one assist across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 133-96 win over the Lakers.

After Ferguson averaged just 7.6 minutes per game and shot 39.4 percent from the floor in his 21 appearances this season heading into Wednesday, expectations were low for the rookie, who was making his first NBA start in place of the injured Andre Roberson (knee). It's safe to say that the 19-year-old made the most of the first extended minutes of his career, as he lit it up from beyond the arc and provided a few electrifying dunks while scoring all of his points in the second half. With Roberson, the club's top wing defender, set to miss at least one more game, Ferguson should pick up another start Thursday against the Clippers, but he'll need to deliver another quality outing to ensure his playing time doesn't complete fall by the wayside once Roberson is healthy again.