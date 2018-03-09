Play

According to head coach Billy Donovan, Ferguson (head) is in the concussion protocol following Thursday's game against the Suns, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

Ferguson could miss a few contests depending on how quickly he recovers from his symptoms. Newly-acquired Corey Brewer could see more playing time as long as Ferguson is out.

