Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Enters concussion protocol
According to head coach Billy Donovan, Ferguson (head) is in the concussion protocol following Thursday's game against the Suns, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Ferguson could miss a few contests depending on how quickly he recovers from his symptoms. Newly-acquired Corey Brewer could see more playing time as long as Ferguson is out.
