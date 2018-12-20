Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Equals career high in scoring
Ferguson posted 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt) and three rebounds across 29 minutes in the Thunder's 132-113 win over the Kings on Wednesday.
It was such a prolific night for the Thunder, that even the offensively-challenged Ferguson got in on the fun. His scoring total equaled a career-best figure, and his 14 shot attempts qualified as a career high as well. Despite the one-night spike in production, Ferguson's contributions are typically nowhere near the caliber of Wednesday's, meaning expectations should be firmly tempered.
