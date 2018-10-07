Ferguson was forced from Sunday's preseason game against the Hawks due to concussion-like symptoms and won't return, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

Ferguson took a shot to the head and was eventually taken to the locker room. It appears he's being evaluated for a concussion and could ultimately be entered into the NBA's protocol. With just one day off prior to Tuesday's exhibition against the Bucks, it's unclear if Ferguson will have enough time to make a full recovery prior to that contest.