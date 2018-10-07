Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Exits game with concussion symptoms
Ferguson was forced from Sunday's preseason game against the Hawks due to concussion-like symptoms and won't return, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
Ferguson took a shot to the head and was eventually taken to the locker room. It appears he's being evaluated for a concussion and could ultimately be entered into the NBA's protocol. With just one day off prior to Tuesday's exhibition against the Bucks, it's unclear if Ferguson will have enough time to make a full recovery prior to that contest.
More News
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Starting Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Dealing with bruised shoulder•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Available to play Monday•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Ruled out Monday vs. Kings•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Won't play Saturday•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Enters concussion protocol•
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.