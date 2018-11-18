Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Fails to practice
Ferguson (personal) wasn't at Sunday's practice, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
Ferguson already missed Saturday's game and now his status for Monday's game against the Kings is in question. Alex Abrines (illness), Hamidou Diallo and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot are all candidates to see an enhanced role if Ferguson remains out.
